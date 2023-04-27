Mohit Malik On Son Ekbir: 'He Is My Closest Buddy And Best Dance Partner'

TV couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar are celebrating the second birthday of their son Ekbir Malik. On his little munchkin’s special day, Mohit is happy that he isn’t shooting and is in town with his family. The actor, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, expressed his excitement over Ekbir turning a year older. Describing Ekbir’s growth to be “amazing," the Cyber Vaar star revealed that he is “excited to see what the future holds for" his son. Mohit called his two-year-old munchkin his “closest buddy and best dancing partner."

He said, “It feels wonderful, and it’s the happiest moment for me that Ekbir is turning two. Luckily, I am not shooting, and I am here in the city for a couple of days, and I will be returning back post the celebrations." Talking about Ekbir’s speedy growth, Mohit also hinted towards his son’s curious nature. The actor added, “It’s unbelievable the way Ekbir has grown up. Ekbir’s growth and understanding of things are a testament to his intelligence and curiosity. It’s amazing to see how much he has developed, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for him."

Further, Mohit revealed that he began his son’s birthday by “dancing together" and playing cricket with him. Mohit said, “My son is the closest buddy of mine that I have. Our bond is unbreakable, and I cherish every moment spent with him." Mohit also spilled beans about what the couple has planned for their son’s birthday. From booking a “play area" to “inviting all his friends", Mohit and Aditi have planned their best to make Ekbir’s birthday simply perfect. Mohit said, “I want to make every day special with him. We booked a play area for his birthday and invited all his friends for his birthday. It will be a close affair party with all our loved ones. The birthday theme is cricket, as he enjoys the sport a lot."

Concluding the conversation, Mohit hoped “to create many more memorable moments" with Ekbir. Wishing his son on his birthday, Mohit shared a heart-melting video of Ekbir. The video comprised a few clips featuring Ekbir’s special moments. Right from the time he was born in the hospital, and the first time Mohit lifted him in his arms to finally the moment he started walking, the video has it all. While sharing the video, Mohit wrote in the caption, “Two is beautiful… Happy birthday, Ekbir!"

Mohit and Aditi married in December 2021. They welcomed their first child on April 27, 2021.

