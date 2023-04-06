Mohit Malik’s Son Ekbir's Reaction Is Unmissable As He See His Dad After 15 Days; WATCH

Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They have been winning fans’ hearts with their beautiful chemistry. Addite often shares a lot of videos on her social handle featuring her regular life with her son Ekbir and her husband Mohir. And this time she has shared an adorable video father-son duo that is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, Ekbir is seen running toward his father at the airport. Even the actor is all smiles seeing his son. Both hugged each other tightly. It was surely an emotional and beautiful moment. Sharing this video, Addite wrote, “My Baba came back last night from a lon long long sched of 15 days.. it’s was just 15 days but felt much longer..Baba I love youuuuuuuuu (heart emoticon)." As soon as she shared the video, Aneri Vajani, Simple Kaul and Suyyash Rai among others showered love and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Addite Shirwaikar, she is well known for playing the role of Meeta in Shararat and Sonu in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She has also been a part of shows like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Junior G, Miilee, 26/12. She embraced motherhood on 27 April 2021 when she welcomed her son Ekbir.

On the other hand, Mohit Malik has worked in shows such as Doli Armaano Ki, Miilee, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Lockdown Ki Love Story. He was also seen in a web show titled ‘Cyber Vaar’ opposite Sanaya Irani. He has also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Meanwhile, Mohit Malik has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in a TV show. Recently, ETimes reported that Mohit will be seen in a dual role, and the show’s creators are still looking for a female protagonist. Details about the project have been kept under wraps.

