Mohsin Khan Answers If He Misses Kartik From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says 'I Never...’

Mohsin Khan gained popularity for his portrayal of Kartik on the television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His acting skills impressed the audience, making him a renowned star in the Indian television industry. The chemistry he shared with Shivangi Joshi was highly appreciated by the viewers. After being on the show for five and a half years, he bid farewell to his character. The actor shocked everyone with his exit. Now, in a recent interview, Mohsin talked about if he misses playing the lead role on the show.

Mohsin Khan expressed his fondness for his character, Kartik, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by stating, “I never thought of it like that. The character of Kartik has always been so close to me. I enjoyed a lot doing that role. It was a beautiful journey. I have done almost 1500 episodes. People loved every shade of my role. Be it in a drunk role, professor role, people loved every role and journey of Kartik." Mohsin believes “there will always be Kartik in me."

Advertisement

Mohsin played the character of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for five years, from 2016 to 2021, appearing in roughly 1,500 episodes. He was paired alongside Shivangi Joshi, who portrayed the character of Naira, and their on-screen chemistry was adored by the audience. The duo became famous as #Kaira and was considered one of the most beloved on-screen couples at the time.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan recently appeared alongside Divya Agarwal in Stebin Ben’s latest song Rista Rista. The music was composed by the talented Gourav Dasgupta, and it’s an energetic, romantic track with a catchy rhythm and soulful melody. The lyrics were written by Shelle, who is known for their work on Manmarziyaan. Fans have praised the couple’s on-screen chemistry as well as the song’s music and lyrics.

Advertisement

Before starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin appeared in multiple other TV shows, including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si. He has also been involved in several music videos, including Baarish, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi and Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya.