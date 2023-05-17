Mom-To-Be Dipika Kakar Drops A Cute Pic With Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim; Says ‘Tu Hai Toh…’

Dipika Kakar, who is expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, melted hearts as she recently shared a cute picture of their on social media. In the heartwarming post, Kakar expressed her love for Ibrahim, highlighting the joy he brings to her life during this special phase.

In the delightful photograph, Dipika is seen pulling Shoaib Ibrahim’s cheek with love and smiling as they pose for the camera. The picture is shared on her Instagram stories. Alongside the picture, the actress penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Tu hai toh ill be alright." Dipika is seen wearing an indigo colour salwar kurta which she has paired with green colour dupatta and Shoaib is wearing a light blue colour shirt.

On the other hand, the Ajooni actor also shared his wife picture in which she is seen flaunting her full grown baby bump. The glow on her face is unmissable and she is surely looking extremely beautiful.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pictures here:

Dipika Kakar, known for her roles in popular television shows, had tied the knot with fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. Since then, they have been inseparable and have shared their love story with their ardent followers. Their social media posts have always been filled with love, warmth, and affection.

The news of Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy earlier this year brought immense joy to her fans, who eagerly await the arrival of the couple’s bundle of joy. The couple took to Instagram and announced the same via a joint statement. They shared that they are ‘going to embrace parenthood soon’ and asked fans to shower their ‘little one’ with blessings.

“Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," the statement read. Along with the statement, Dipika and Sohaib also dropped a picture in which they were seen twinning in white. While they had their backs towards the camera, the two actors were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively.