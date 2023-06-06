Mom-To-Be Dipika Kakar Shares Baby Bump Pic; Fans Say ‘You’re Glowing..’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the most popular couples, are expecting their first child and are enjoying this phase to the fullest. Well, the actress is currently in the third trimester. She recently shared a mesmerizing photo flaunting her baby bump on social media, leaving her followers in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen wearing an oversized white colour tee. She has left her hair open and skipped makeup. In the background, there are a lot of hanging lights which is making her look more beautiful. In an adorable snapshot, she proudly flaunts her baby bump, exuding an aura of happiness. Dipika’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo. “Light up your life with Smiles," her caption reads. As soon as she shared the picture, fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One of the fans wrote, “Masha Allah,,,,,,ap aur apki family aise hi khush rhe hamesha." Another wrote, “Dipika mam please reply me aap mujhe bahot cute lagti hai mam."

Take a look at the photo here: