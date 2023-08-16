Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Shares How She Is Dealing With Her Midnight Cravings

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress Disha Parmar has been giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her pregnancy journey. The actress, who announced the exciting news earlier this year, is expecting her first child with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. In a social media post, mom-to-be Disha shared a glimpse of her midnight cravings.

The actress dropped a photo of a packet of chips on her Instagram Stories. The picture shows her indulging in her snack while watching television. Disha playfully addressed her pregnancy craving with the caption, “The baby is going to hate it or love it," alongside a laughter emoji.

Well, this isn’t the first time Disha has offered her fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. Earlier, Disha shared another late-night experience of watching cleaning videos at 3 in the morning.

Recently, Disha Parmar shared her anniversary video on her social media. The heartwarming video showed Disha and Rahul enjoying precious moments together, radiating joy and love. Disha exuded elegance in a stunning red monokini. Throughout the video, the couple shared some lovely moments and concluded the celebration by cutting a cake. Disha wrote in the caption, “2 Years of Bliss with my favourite Human. Collecting memories with you is my favourite hobby!"

In May, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya surprised their fans by announcing the pregnancy news with a photoshoot. The couple twinning in an all-black attire melted the hearts of their fans across the globe. They also shared a photo and video of the baby’s scan along with a caption, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! "