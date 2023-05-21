Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta Poses Beautifully In Lavender Colour Gown; Check Out Photos

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple is expecting their first child. The actress on Sunday took to her social handle and shared a series of stunning photos from her new maternity photoshoot. It has been trending on social media as she looks beautiful in them.

Dressed in a mesmerizing lavender strapless gown, Ishita looked nothing short of a vision as she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The ethereal photos captured the joy and beauty of this precious phase in her life. In the series of enchanting pictures, Ishita Dutta exuded elegance and not to miss is radiant maternity glow. The lavender strapless gown accentuated her graceful silhouette, perfectly complementing her blossoming motherhood. With her warm smile and glowing complexion, she embraced the camera with confidence and poise.

Take a look at the photos here:

She captioned the photos as ‘Love. Also obsessed with this color." Fans and followers were quick to shower Ishita with love and praise. She has also shared a video of her maternity photoshoot.

Last month, Ishita shared how she has decided not to work in her third trimester and mentioned that she will rather stay at home and ‘wait for the baby’. Ishita Dutt also talked about how everyone in the family was initially concerned about her working during pregnancy and told ETimes, “The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me."

The news of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s pregnancy made headlines in March this year. However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, “Baby on board".

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.