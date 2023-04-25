Mouni Roy's Sexy Bikini Photo Lands Ashneer Grover In TROUBLE, Says His Wife Got 'Angry' Because…

Former ‘Shark’ of Shark Tank Ashneer Grover revealed that he landed in trouble after his wife noticed him looking at Mouni Roy’s bikini photos. The businessman made the confession when he appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s podcast with his wife Madhuri Jain. The couple was speaking about their relationship and marriage when Ashneer revealed that he liked a bikini photo Mouni shared and it left his wife angry.

“I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni had shared a picture in a bikini. I liked it," he revealed, adding that it left his wife fuming.

Advertisement

“I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn’t know what I did. I didn’t do anything," he added. Madhuri explained that it wasn’t that he had liked it. She questioned Ashneer, “She’s in a bikini, why did you like it?" Madhuri then said, “Like karna is not a problem. But she was in a bikini."

Ashneer continued, “Along with Mouni Roy, 15-20 more accounts got unfollowed. Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, all got unfollowed." Madhuri added, “I didn’t tell him to unfollow. I mean imagine that means he has no self control. You had to unfollow because if you see them, you will like it?"

Ashneer has been married to Madhuri Jain since 17 years now. They met each other while they were both taking coaching lessons in Delhi. In the podcast, it was revealed that Ashneer made the first move and asked her out for a date. The couple have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat.

Advertisement

Ashneer was a judge aka shark in the business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. His one-liners such as ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’ while listening to pitches from buddying entrepreneurs grabbed everyone’s attention.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here