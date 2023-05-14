Naagin Star Aashka Goradia Announces Pregnancy at 37, Preps For 'Beach Baby' With Hubby Brent Goble

Naagin star Aashka Goradia is pregnant with her first baby. The actress, who is also an entrepreneur, took the special occasion of Mother’s Day to announce that she and her husband Brent Goble are prepraing to embrace parenthood. The actress shared a sweet video in which two beach mats were placed besides a baby size beach mat.

The video featured the message, “Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love, Aashka and Brent." Aashka shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet! Beach baby is on the way!"

The actress received congratulatory messages from many fellow television stars. Nisha Rawal wrote, “Sending u heaps of love and best wishes for the most beautiful life ever." “That’s the best news on Mother’s Day. Congratulations to both of you . Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel," Juhi Parmar added. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Wow wow wow❤️❤️❤️❤️." Drashti Dhami added, “Wowwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️".

Advertisement

Aashka is known for her work in television shows such as Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Maharana Pratap. The actress has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

However, Aashka grabbed headlines when she ventured into a career in comestics. She juggles between Goa and Ahmedabad for work. In Goa, she lives with her husband Brent, who runs a successful yoga studio. The couple reportedly met in Las Vegas and it was love at first sight for them. It is reported that Aashka couldn’t feel the sparl at first when Brent approached her for a date but by the end of their first date, she felt the magic and shared her number. They married in 2017.