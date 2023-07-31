Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Enjoy ‘Last Supper’ With Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Stars, Disha Parmar Reacts; Photo

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee hosted a get-together for the cast of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The couple enjoyed the evening with the stars. Nakuul took to his social media handle and shared a beautiful picture from the evening.

The couple invite Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star cast which includes Disha Parmar, Supriya Shukla, Srishti Jain, Milind Pathak, Saadhika Syal, Taniya Kalra, Akshit Sukhija, Chirag Mehra and Sanaz Irani at their house. Sharing this photo, the actor wrote, “ The last supper" With some Bade Achhe और khoobsurat folks (heart emoticon)." Disha Parmar commented on Nakuul’s post and wrote, “Thankyou for the lovely food & a great night you two!." Srishtii Jain thanked Nakuul and Jankee and wrote, “Thankyou for the lovely evening Nakul had a great time! @jank_ee Thankyou for being such a beautiful host lots of love guys!"

Take a look at the photo here: