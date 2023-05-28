Nakuul Mehta Slips Into a Skirt, Dances On Haawa Haawa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Fans Send Love

Nakuul Mehta, the versatile actor known for his exceptional performances, recently left his fans speechless with a mesmerizing dance performance. What made this performance stand out was the fact that Nakuul effortlessly danced in a skirt, breaking traditional gender stereotypes and showcasing his remarkable talent.

In the video that has now gone viral, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 actor can be seen gracefully moving across the stage, exuding confidence and charm. The fluidity of his movements and the ease with which he glided across the dance floor left everyone in awe. He is seen wearing a pink colour flowy skirt paired with embroidery white shift. He is looking extremely happy and is effortlessly carrying every step.

“I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs #MenInSkirts," he wrote in the caption.

Celebrities and fans were quick to express their admiration for Nakuul’s performance. Social media platforms were flooded with comments from fans and admirers who were blown away by Nakuul’s exceptional talent. Words like “wow," “amazing," dominated the comment sections. Sargun Mehta wrote, “Love nakul mehta on installing and in real." One of the fans wrote, “Wow". Another wrote, “This is so beautiful."

On the work note, Nakuul is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 opposite Disha Parmar. The show is one of the most loved ones and he is playing the role of Ram Kapoor. The makers have been dropping promos to maintain the excitement level among the fans.