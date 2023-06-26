Navya Fame Somya Seth Finds Love Again, Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia

Somya Seth, known for her role in the TV show Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, has had her share of ups and downs in her personal life. After her divorce from Arun Kapoor in 2019, the actress has now moved on to a new chapter. Somya tied the knot with her boyfriend Subham Chuhadia in the United States. During an interview with ETimes, Somya Seth shared details about her unique wedding ceremony. She revealed that they allocated one day, June 21, for their parents to conduct traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The following day, June 22, was dedicated to Somya and her husband, to celebrate in their own way.

“Shubhangi Chuhadia, Shubham’s sister, got ordained and as in the TV show Friends-style, we took our vows. There were no guests. Only the most important people in our lives like our immediate family members and just a couple of friends were invited to our wedding," she adds.

When discussing her relationship with Shubham Chuhadia, Somya Seth shared the story of their meeting. Shubham hails from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh and is the son of Dr Anju Chouhan, a renowned hospital owner. He works as an architect in Washington DC. “In 2019, I was trying to find a bigger place for my son Ayden since he was growing up so fast. I decided to rent out a room in the big apartment I rented, and that’s how Shubh came into the picture," the actress shared.

Their friendship gradually deepened during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Somya described Shubham as ‘The One,’ and added that he “is not a one-day feeling instead it’s my everyday feeling."

She states that being with Shubham felt completely natural, as if they were the perfect fit for each other, like pieces of a puzzle coming together seamlessly.