Neha Bhasin Unleashed Her Inner Barbie With Ken Sameer Uddin And It Ended With A Kiss

It’s officially the Barbie season. The massive buzz around the recently released film Barbie has painted the entire world pink. As the Barbie fever is skyrocketing, many Bollywood celebrities stepped into Barbie’s fantasy world with some iconic fits and statement hairdos. After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more, now Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin embraced a “Barbie kinda day with her Ken Sameer Uddin", becoming a real-life doll in her own style. Neha Bhasin shared a clip flaunting her Barbie-inspired aesthetic with her loving husband.

Take a look at the video:

The video began with Neha showcasing her Barbie-themed footwear. Then she flaunted her complete look exuding pink hues, Neha opted for a sleeveless crop top with matching pants. The singer styled her outfit with chic accessories and carried a matching sling bag. The blonde hairdo and glossy makeup complemented her overall Barbie attire. The clip ended featuring both Neha Bhasin and her husband Sameer Uddin. Twinning with her ladylove in a pink shirt, Sameer gave a peck on her right cheek.

“Barbie kinda day with my Ken Sameer Uddin," Neha wrote in the caption.

As soon as she shared the post, Neha’s industry friends and fans dropped their comments. The social media users flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji commented, “Hi Barbie (with a double red heart emoji)."

“Neha Bhasin that Ken is a sight for sore eyes," wrote a user while another commented, “My favourite most beautiful barbie ho aap. Sameer sir too. Best couple."

An internet user wrote, “Sameer Uddin is so cute. Both look fab together."