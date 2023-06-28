Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh To Not Appear Together For Next 5 Years?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has enthralled viewers with its compelling narrative and endearing characters since its premiere in 2020. This beloved daily soap has become a sensation, capturing the hearts of audiences across the nation. At its core, this show initially revolved around a captivating love triangle involving Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt), and Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma). The chemistry between Neil and Ayesha, affectionately referred to as ‘SaiRat’ by their adoring fans, added an extra layer of excitement and emotional depth to the storyline.

However, as the narrative unfolded and the plot took unexpected twists and turns, the creators made the decision to introduce a generation leap, bringing some fresh energy and introducing new actors who would carry the story forward. This evolution promises to take viewers on an even more thrilling and emotionally charged journey, keeping them eagerly hooked to their screens. Now in a recent update shared by India Forums, it has come to light that the popular stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, known for their remarkable on-screen chemistry in the show, will be embarking on separate paths for the next five years. To preserve the cherished legacy of this beloved couple, Star Plus has reportedly taken a significant step by signing an exclusive contract with both actors.

As this news unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming episodes, where they will have one final opportunity to witness Neil and Ayesha together. In a significant development for the show, a 20-year generation leap will take place, bringing forth a fresh storyline centred around the next generation of characters.

The post-leap storyline will introduce two female leads and a male lead, played by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Gulia Singh respectively. Bhavika Sharma will portray the character of Savi, the daughter of Sai and Virat, who follows in her father’s footsteps to become a police officer. Meanwhile, Sai and Virat’s son, Vinayak, will pursue a career as a doctor.