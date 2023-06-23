Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh Exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Grateful To The Audience'

The immensely popular television series, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has become the talk of the town, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and unexpected twists. Over the past few months, the show has undergone several changes, including the introduction of new lead characters. Now, it is time for the show’s lead actors, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, to bid farewell, making way for Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. As they prepare to leave the show, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, fondly known as SaiRat, not only shared their incredible journey but also revealed the precious memories they will be taking home from the set.

In an interview with India Forums, Ayesha Singh, renowned for portraying the character of Sai Joshi, took a moment to reflect on her “beautiful and enchanting journey" in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She expressed deep gratitude for the unforgettable moments that have left an indelible mark on her heart. The actress mentioned that love is something she will carry with her from this experience. However, her most treasured memory is the doctor’s coat worn by Sai in the show, which was a gift from Virat to Sai.

Advertisement

Ayesha Singh also revealed an interesting contrast between her real-life personality and that of her character, Sai. While Ayesha Singh admires Sai’s ability to smile in challenging situations, she admitted that she is quite the opposite in real life. A self-proclaimed prankster on the sets, Ayesha shared that she has enjoyed playing pranks on all her co-actors during her time on the show.

On the other hand, Neil Bhatt, known as Virat in the daily soap expressed the association between Virat and his police uniform. He said, “Virat and Vardi go hand in hand. This is the third time that I have donned the attire and character of a cop. Virat’s vardi is a very important part of Neil’s life, and this is the souvenir I’ll take back with me from the show. It is something I’ll always treasure for life."