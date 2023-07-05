Neil Bhatt Denies Signing No Appearance Contract With Ayesha Singh: 'It's Ridiculous'

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh managed to enthral viewers with their performance on the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The daily soap is appreciated for its gripping storyline, and the chemistry between Neil and Ayesha’s characters Virat and Sai, often referred to as ‘SaiRat’ by their fans, added an extra layer of excitement and emotional depth to the storyline. However, both Neil and Ayesha quit the show after the makers decided to take a time leap.

Soon after they left, reports started doing rounds that, to preserve the legacy of this beloved couple, StarPlus has made the actors sign an exclusive contract, according to which they would be embarking on separate paths for the next five years and will not be paired onscreen together.

Advertisement

Neil Bhatt has now come out to deny the news. A report by India Forums quoted the actor as saying, "All I will call this piece of news is ‘Ridiculous.’ I am a lawyer by profession, and my fans know it too. So why will I sign anything just for the sake of it and without knowing what it holds? I know where I have to sign, and I will not go ahead to sign anything. So no, there is no truth to this news, and it is completely baseless."