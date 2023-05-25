New Mom Gauahar Khan Loses 10 KGs In 10 Days, Says '6 More To Go’

Earlier this month, Gauhar Khan welcomed a baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar. The actress has now shared a video of herself, celebrating her weight lost post her pregnancy. The actress lost 10 kgs in a span of just 10 days. She took to her Instagram story to celebrate her achievement and also revealed that she is looking forward to lose 6kgs more.

“Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," Gauahar wrote on Instagram Stories. Gauahar Khan donned a set of white pyjamas and she took a mirror selfie.

On May 11th, Gauahar took to her Instagram handle to share the blissful news with a cute announcement poster. It read, “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi."

It was in December when Gauahar Khan delighted fans with an adorable animated post on Instagram, announcing her pregnancy. Now, months later, the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar had recently hosted a grand baby shower for their close friends and family members. The celebratory event, which took place, was attended by many television actors including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the sacred knot on December 25, 2020. They had a dreamy wedding with close friends and family in attendance. Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the reality Netflix series In Real Love.