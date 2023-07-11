Nia Sharma Brutally Trolled For Wearing Backless Top; Trolls Say 'Inspired By Urfi Javed'

Television actor Nia Sharma was recently papped on her way to her birthday party. In the video, she could be heard saying, “Yeh lift nahi aa rahi hai kya?" as she waited in a red skirt and a white halter-neck backless top with fringe detailing. The actor paired her outfit with matching red reels and bag. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Nia is known for her bold looks, but these do not often sit well with the audience. Her recent red and white look was trolled by netizens for looking like a dupatta from the front. As one troll wrote, “Sab urfi se inspire ho gaye hai," another one commented, “Inlogo ko time nhi lagta hoga kapra pehne me kaise v lapet lo beta." A third troll wrote, “Dupatte ko kapda bna liya isne."

The actor, who is not afraid to experiment with her looks, has often spoken about her fashion choices. In an interview with ETimes, she recently said, “I like doing crazy things. I like wearing certain things. Toh voh thoda sa na mujhe pasand hai. It’s not like I want to grab everyone’s attention by doing such things. Unless there’s something wild or messy in my look, I don’t enjoy it."

“I was always this girl who loved experimenting. I was always this girl who wanted to go out and stand a little different from everybody else looked," she said in an interview with Zoom Digital.