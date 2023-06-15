Nia Sharma Is Chilling Like A Villain With Her Mom On Miami Beach

Actress Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past two days. In her latest post, Nia Sharma is chilling like a villain with her mother on the Hollywood beach. With a touch of funkiness, she captioned the images: “Mum, Me and Miami beaches." The photos show the mother-daughter duo having a great time on Miami beaches. The actress raised the temperature high on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a cycle. She further accessorised her look with a long silver chain with a cross-sign, and black shades, as well as sky blue clog slippers. The actress opted for no-makeup and a high-messy bun. In other pictures, she is seen wearing a black cover-up with her pink bikini.

Nia’s mother looked pretty in a multi-colored kaftan dress, which she paired with white flat heels, brown toned sunglasses.

On Nia Sharma’s post, celebs such as Krystle D’Souza and Sriti Jha dropped fiery and heart-eye icons. Take a look:

A day back, the actress was seen riding an electric bike and enjoying her ice cream on the streets of Miami. Showcasing her impeccable fashion choices, the actress looks stunning in a white cut-sleeves dress accurately paired with white shoes. Check out her highlights from the trip here: