Nia Sharma Looks Fire As She Sports Mini Skirt And Crop Top In Latest Photos; Check Here

Nia Sharma is one of most the popular television actresses. She is known for her stunning looks and impeccable style. The actress has once again set the internet on fire with her latest photos, where she is seen sporting a black mini skirt and a pink colour crop top. Her latest look has garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nia is wearing a black mini skirt, which accentuates her toned legs, and a crop top, which shows off her toned midriff. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Her caption reads, “Sweat and Sunglow." Sharma’s latest photos have gone viral on social media platforms, and fans can’t stop praising her for her style and grace. One of the fans wrote, “Your beauty is unlimited." Nia Sharma is known for her bold and daring fashion choices, and her latest look is no exception.

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Recently, the actress shared a dance video on the song Raat Ka Nasha. In the video, we can see her flaunting a stunning plain pink bralette with black shapewear underneath. The loose trousers she chose for the performance not only added to her comfort but also made her look effortlessly stylish.

The actress is known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also been a part of several reality shows, including “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She recently made a cameo as a dancer in the Indian adaptation of the hit show Vampire Dairies titled Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The drama features Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani as the main leads.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here