Nikki Tamboli Looks Chic In Casual Black Athleisure As She Steps Out In The City; Watch

Nikki Tamboli, the stunning Bigg Boss 14 finalist, was recently spotted stepping out in the city in a chic yet casual black athleisure outfit. The actress has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her bold personality and stunning fashion choices.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Nikki can be seen wearing a black crop top with matching black jeggings. She completed the look with sneakers and her hair was styled in loose waves, adding to her effortlessly chic look. Nikki smiled and waved at the paparazzi while walking down the street. Her confident and carefree attitude has won the hearts of her fans and admirers, who have praised her for her bold fashion choices and charismatic personality.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her social media which went viral immediately. She is seen wearing a pink sequined saree which has been paired with a plunging neckline blouse. Her flattering curves and breathtaking looks left fans frenzy. Sharing these pictures, Nikki wrote, “Be wild But Stay soft.."

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

She also appeared in the Tamil film titled ‘Kanchana 3’, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.