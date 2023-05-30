Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Treats Herself To A New Audi; Watch

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has gifted herself a luxurious car. A short clip of the actress accepting the keys of her brand-new Audi has been circulating across social media platforms. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant was spotted donning a knee-length dress layered with an oversized denim jacket for the special occasion. “Thank you," said Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia while posing for pictures inside the automobile showroom.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has purchased an uber-luxurious, Audi A6, as per Free Press Journal. The price of an Audi A6 car starts at Rs 61.60 lakh, which can go up to Rs 67.76 lakh depending upon its variants. The model reportedly comes in three variants, the base model, the premium plus, and the top variant. Take a look at it here:

Fans of the actress have extended hearty congratulations to Nimrit on social media. Meanwhile, the television personality recently also spoke to ETimes about her showbiz career. Nimrit explained that she had to leave everything behind to start her career in the acting space. But she believes “it was not a desperate (move), it was more of (her) passion." She is only aiming to leave behind good work so that after 30-40 years when she looks back at her life, it should make her proud. “I really want to leave some good work behind me. After 30-40 years there should be a body of work which can make me proud that this is what I did and this is what I’m leaving behind which is going to be accessible for generations to witness," she said.

When discussing her ongoing projects, Nimrat shared that she consistently receives advice from her team members. However, her ultimate objective remains to be true to herself. Reflecting on her upbringing, the actress emphasized that individuals cannot select the family they are born into, but they can certainly strive to make the best of their circumstances and bring about positive change. “I know this is the best I can do or I’ve given my best in the given circumstances from the family I’ve come from or the opportunities I’ve got. So I’ve made the most of what has come my way," she added.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, last participated in Bigg Boss 16, where she finished at 6th place. The actress has also been featured in multiple music videos, the latest one being Zihaal-e-Miskin by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra.