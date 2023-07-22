Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Completes 9 Years, Fans Get Nostalgic

For years, Indian television has been dominated by family-centric dramas, but amidst this trend, MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan stood out for its refreshing concept. Led by the talented duo, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, the show explored the importance of friendship, alongside various other relationships. Despite each season running with a limited number of episodes, the impact of KYY was deep and last year in December, the series came to an end. Today, as the show completes its 9-year journey, fans took to Twitter and celebrated the day with the hashtag 9 Magical Years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. On the other hand, Niti and Parth commemorated the special occasion with the cast members.

Advertisement

A user expressed how time has flown and everything has changed and another shared how Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan brought immense happiness in their life.

Meanwhile, one urged KYY fans to come together for 9 years celebration and acknowledged the show’s impact on the audience.

Another fan shared their love for the lead pair Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthi and declared KYY as their all-time favorite show.

Advertisement

As fans rejoiced and celebrated the special day on social media, Niti Taylor shared a heartwarming video, where the entire cast is seen partying and cutting cake. The overlay text in the video reads, “We made Mission Impossible, Mission successful and got almost the entire cast of KYY to meet on our 9 year Anniversary."

“Not me cutting cake and feeding myself first. Here’s a Happy Dance," the caption read.