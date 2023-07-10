Nora Fatehi Joins Remo D’souza As Second Judge On Dance Reality Show Hip-Hop India; Deets Inside

Amazon miniTV is all set to release its new hip-hop based dance reality show, Hip-Hop India. The streaming service today revealed that dance diva Nora Fatehi is joining the show as its second judge. The show also features ace choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge. Viewers are excited to watch the duo scout for the country’s next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry.

The poster features Nora Fatehi in a unique avatar, sporting a glamorous underground look. With the poster, Amazon miniTV also revealed that the show will start streaming on the free platform from July 21. A statement from the makers read, “Setting one of the biggest stages for the street dancers, Hip-Hop India is a journey of - Gully se Glory Tak." “The show promises to bring alive #HipHopFever, celebrating the dance genre in its complete glory, promising to engage one and all in its riveting fervour," the statement added.

Expressing her excitement on being a part of the show, Nora Fatehi said, “Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this Amazon miniTV show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo D’Souza is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality. Watch out for us India, because we are ready, are you?"