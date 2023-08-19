Nushrratt Bharuccha Amazed By Vipul Kandpal's Performance On India's Best Dancer 3: 'Your Acts Show Your Versatility'

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 3 along with the Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva cast. The Bachpan Special segment on the show is set to bring nostalgia and youthful energy to the stage. One of the highlights of the show will be a mesmerizing dance performance by the exceptional contestant Vipul Kandpal and his choreographer Pankaj Thapa. The duo will perform on the tunes of Give Me Some Sunshine.

According to a report in ETimes, Nushrratt Bharuccha will praise Vipul Kandpal’s remarkable growth. She will emphasise the importance of platforms like India’s Best Dancer 3 in providing a spotlight for talented individuals to shine and explore their potential. The actress says, “As artists, we tend to forget the immense power we possess to bring certain issues to the forefront. It underscores the potency of cinema and its impact on society at large. Stage shows like these, with acts that convey such messages in just a few minutes, deserve applause. I would like to commend the platform and the artists who wield this power. While watching the act, I realized it wasn’t just about the dance, it was about the strength, grip, and power exhibited."

“Vipul, all your acts showcase your versatility," she adds.