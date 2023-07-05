Palak Purswani On Avinash Sachdeva Cheating On Her: 'He Flirted With Two Sisters Simultaneously'

Palak Purswani was recently locked into the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house. She entered the house with the dark past of Avinash Sachdeva, who allegedly cheated on her and a close friend, Jiya Shankar, who ghosted her. Palak, when she came to the BB house as a contestant, not only had to face the other participants and her past, but she also had to fight a two-handed war with her internal and external flow of sentiments. She was eliminated two weeks back.

In a recent interview, Palak revealed that she discovered her partner cheating on her with another actor, whose name she did not disclose. Given the close involvement of their parents in their relationship, Palak even confronted her partner’s parents about the infidelity. “I made his parents sit down and I told uncle and aunty that this is what has happened and ask your son what has he done. Life gave him a second chance after his marriage, unhe woh cheez respect karni chaiye thi (he should have respected it)," she told RJ Siddharth Kanan. Avinash was previously married to Shalmalee Desai and got divorced after two years.