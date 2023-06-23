Palak Purswani Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Avinash Sachdev On Bigg Boss OTT 2

The ongoing second season of Bigg Boss OTT is fascinating audiences with its captivating blend of drama, intense emotions, and unexpected turns in the Salman Khan-hosted program. The reality show consists of a diverse cast which includes former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev who have been in the spotlight since their names surfaced as potential participants for the second season. In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Palak opened up about her romantic relationship with Avinash to fellow contestants Aaliya Siddiqui and Akanksha Puri.

It all started when Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui complimented Avinash’s deep voice describing it as exceptionally masculine. Reacting to this, Palak blushed as she recounted her experiences and how she met Avinash, who happened to be present in the garden area at the time.

“We met through a common friend five years ago. She is also an actress. I’d just come out of a relationship, I’d broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another because I was very dependent. I am a people person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other, and he asked if I am Sindhi and single. He then came up to me and asked what I like to eat, and I replied butter chicken, and he also loves it. There were too many similarities," she said.

She further expressed the depth of her commitment to the relationship, stating that she encountered a man after a prolonged period who had the ability to care for him. She expressed, “He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for."

During the ongoing conversation, Aaliya also inquired about Palak and Avinash’s breakup. Responding to this, Palak told, “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaaye. We were together for four and a half years." Previously, when asked about the cause of their separation, Palak emphasized that ‘loyalty’ holds paramount importance for her.