Pandya Store Actors Cry, Hug Each Other As They Shoot Last Scene, Kanwar Dhillon Shares Video

Pandya Store, a popular Star Plus show, has garnered a massive viewership on television screens. Its engaging plot has captivated audiences for the last 2 years of its run. The show features lead actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Maira Dharti Mehra, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar. However, the series is now set to undergo a significant change as it takes a leap of 15 years, introducing a fresh storyline and new cast. With this leap, the talented cast bids farewell to the show, making way for a new era and faces.

On Wednesday, actor Kanwar Dhillon from Pandya Store shared an emotional video with his Instafam as he, along with the other cast members, shot the last scene for the show. He revealed that they had just finished their final scene and bid farewell to the show they had worked on for over 2.5 years. In the video, Kanwar Dhillon portraying the role of Shiva Pandya expressed his feelings, saying, “Mar gaye Pandyas, mar gaye hum, barbaad ho gaye. Hum the, hum hai aur hum rahenge (The Pandyas have died, and so have we. We are devastated, but we were, we are, and we will always be)." Shiny Doshi, Maira Dharti Mehra, Alice Kaushik, and Simran Budharup were seen crying and hugging each other. “Abhi sab ro rahe hai, bye everyone (Everyone is crying now, bye everyone)," Kanwar added.

Watch the video here:

Accompanying the video, Kanwar Dhillon penned an emotional note which read, “And it’s a wrap on Pandya Store. To the whole cast and crew, this was the best team to have worked with so far. We made a fabulous show and had a dream run of 800+ episodes and 2.5 years! It’s the end of this beautiful journey and the beginning of a promising chapter ahead. I wish everyone the best and hope we cross paths in our respective career’s ahead in some way or another. Love and Hugs! Shiva Pandya will forever be etched in my heart!"

“Thank you Star Plus and Sphereorigins for giving me this beautiful show and role to cherish for life. This will always be amongst the best ones of my career. Signing off as Shiva Pandya," he continued. Referring to the entire cast and crew, the actor concluded by saying, “I will dearly miss each and every one of you! Lots of love and best wishes always…Adios!"

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans and avid viewers of the show flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, “You guys gonna have a bright bright future ahead, much love Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik," while another commented, “This is so emotional (with a red heart emoji)."