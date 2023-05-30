Paras Kalnawat Slams Anupamaa Co-Stars, Says 'I Have Screenshots... People Want to Quit the Show'

Paras Kalnawat, who was seen as Samar in Anupamaa, hit the headlines after he claimed that 80 percent of the actors from the show want to quit if given a chance. The statement went viral in no time. Later, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra dismissed his claim saying that all actors are very much happy being a part of Anupamaa. Looks like Paras is not happy with their statement and has slammed them claiming that he has screenshots.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Paras said, “I told them how they have back stabbed me. And now if you go and ask them the same question (about my statement), their answers will differ [from what they originally said]. That’s because I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment, but are staying back because of their responsibilities. They had nothing to say about it after that - they know my complaints are genuine."

When asked Nidhi Shah questioned Paras Kalnawat’s claim and said, “The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years?" she said as quoted by Pinkvilla and further added, “But, I don’t think there’s anyone on our set who is willing to leave. Nobody has any pressure over here. I don’t know why Paras is saying all these things."

Aashish also called Paras’ statement ‘funny’. “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me," he said.

A few days ago, Paras conducted Ask Me Anything session in which a fan asked him the reason for leaving the show. He mentioned that he is at a ‘much better’ place now and claimed that 80 percent of the Anupamaa actors would want to quit if given a chance.