Prince Narula Feels Rhea Chakraborty Should Give Her '100 Percent' With Roadies Because...

Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make a smashing comeback as she has signed her first project three years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress has been roped in as one of the Gang Leaders in MTV Roadies Season 19. Announcing the same on social media, the actress recently shared a video where she was heard saying, “Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi…darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hani auditions pe (What did you think…I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to feel scared. See you at the auditions)."

Apart from Rhea, the upcoming season of Roadies will also star three other judges Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood and. Now Prince Narula has backed Rhea Chakraborty’s decision to come back with the show and also opined that the show will give her a perfect platform for giving out a message. He also shared that he’s not worried about competition between himself and Rhea.

“Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they’ll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn’t like me, they will ignore my presence. So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show," Prince told DNA.

“If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show," the actor added.

Talking about being a part of the season, Rhea had earlier told IANS, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!"

Rhea’s association with MTV goes a long way. She rose to fame as a participant in Teen Diva in 2009, post which she began her career as a VJ on MTV and later transitioned to Bollywood.

