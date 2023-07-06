Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary Are Planning a Baby, Latter Says 'It Is In God’s Hands'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are planning a baby. In a recent interview, Yuvika revealed that even though they are planning ever since they got married, but “it is in God’s hands".

“Before marriage, people persistent…’shadi kra lo (get married)’. Thereafter, they get on to you with, ‘when are you having a kid’. No one asks, when are you getting a diamond (laughs). We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in god’s hands, and we do not question his plans," Yuvika told E-Times.

Prince and Yuvika met in Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in 2016. Earlier, in another interview, Yuvika also shared how it was ‘scary’ and ‘terrifying’ to have kids during the coronavirus induced lockdown.