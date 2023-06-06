Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Now Own 1 Acre Of Land On Moon

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta took their love to extraordinary heights. Now, the actors went above and beyond by reportedly purchasing one acre of land on the moon. Ankit and Priyanka shared a video on their Instagram Stories and thanked fans for all the love. The news quickly gained a lot of attention on social media. Fans reshared screenshots of the posts shared by Ankit and Priyanka on Twitter.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Ankit have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful on-screen chemistry in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, where they captured the hearts of audiences. The duo’s talent and charisma further garnered attention when they participated in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss 16, creating a buzz among their fans.

Expanding on their success, Priyanka and Ankit showcased their artistic prowess in the mesmerizing track Kuch Itne Haseen sung by Yasser Desai. Their collaboration in the music video allowed them to display their talent and charm in a different creative realm, further solidifying their position in the industry.