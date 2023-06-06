Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta's Reunion Video Takes Internet By Storm

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who appeared on Bigg Boss 16, have been creating a buzz with their great chemistry whether on or off-screen. The rumoured couple, who has maintained that they are nothing more than friends, treated fans with a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. The duo reportedly met in Chandigarh where Ankit is shooting for his popular TV show Junooniyat. In the images, shared by Priyank on her Instagram stories, captured the pair twinning in stylish black and white outfits, posing for selfies, and enjoying the company of their friends.

In one of the video shared by Priyanka, the rumoured couple can be seen playing peek-a-boo. Priyanka is seen dressed in a black chikankari kurta paired with white pants. Ankit, on the other hand, sported blue denim and a brown shirt featuring white patterns throughout.

Accompanying them during this time was Ankit’s co-star from Udariyaan, Kamal Dadialla, who also shared a video on Instagram.

Watch the post here:

Soon after the photos surfaced online, fans flooded social media with expressions of love and adoration for the rumoured couple. Some fans even expressed their wishes for the couple to get engaged or take their relationship to the next level. One fan wrote, " Manifesting & praying Priyanka Ankit to get married to each other."

Another comment highlighted the radiant glow on their faces when they are together.

One fan complimented the duo’s chemistry, “No one can beat their magical chemistry."