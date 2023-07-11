Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts To Naagin 7 Rumours: 'I Cannot Confirm Anything'

The sixth season of the popular supernatural drama Naagin, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, concluded with great success. The Ekta Kapoor-produced series surpassed all previous seasons, becoming the longest-running season of the franchise. Recently, the makers released a promo announcing that production has already commenced for the upcoming season. Since the promo was released, speculation has been rife that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would be the lead actress. However, in a recent interview, Priyanka addressed the speculations surrounding her involvement in the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, Priyanka said, “I’m aware of the speculations and to be honest, it feels good to see my fans running a trend on Twitter, but I cannot confirm anything as of now."

Earlier, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had denied any association with the show. The Udaariyan fame stated that although discussions did take place during her time on Bigg Boss, it seems that the plans did not advance further. She also mentioned having other projects in the pipeline.

Tejasswi Prakash, who portrayed the character of Pratha-Prathana-Pragati in Naagin 6, recently bid farewell to the season and hinted at the upcoming story of a new naagin. The show’s latest promo features a glimpse of a woman in a naagin costume approaching the Shivling.

Many viewers speculated that the actress in the promo resembled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the show’s makers, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the announcement.

Other than Priyanka, social media users even suggested that the actress in the promo could be Sumbul Touqeer Khan or Ayesha Singh.

After Ayesha’s departure from Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, alongside her co-star Neil Bhatt, the rumours began circulating that the actress may be cast as the next Naagin.