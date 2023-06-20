Puneet Superstar Calls MC Stan ‘Keeda Makoda’ After Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT

In less than 24 hours of the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Puneet Superstar was ousted from the show due to his unruly behaviour. Now that he is out of Salman Khan’s show, Puneet recently took to social media and dropped a video in which he argued that he does not need a show for fame. He even lashed out at Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, who was a panelist on the show’s premiere episode.

“Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai (Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don’t need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy)," he said.

“Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega (All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star)," he added. However, Puneet has now deleted the video.

For the unversed, during the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, MC Stan called Puneet Superstar’s comedy ‘cringe’.