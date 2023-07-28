Puneet Superstar's Instagram Account Suspended, Fans Blame Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan's Army

Internet sensation Puneet Superstar’s Instagram account has been suspended. After Puneet’s fans could not find his account on Friday morning, they started accusing MC Stan’s fans for reporting it amid the Bigg Boss alums’ feud. Puneet was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in the first week of the show. After that, MC Stan, who won Bigg Boss 16, called his content “cringe". Puneet had replied to Stan, calling him a “keeda".

Puneet’s fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, calling the suspension of his Instagram handle ‘unfair’. One user wrote, “What happened to lord Puneet? We need back." Another user added, “Insta is unfair #lord account removed." One of the fans tweeted, “Puneet Super Star Ka Instagram Account Delete Ho Gya Hai Mc Stan Ke Fans Ne Bahut Report Kiya Hai Ishilye."

Meanwhile, some of MC Stan’s fans shared screenshots of them reporting the account, writing, “Khali phukat me panga le liya #MCStanArmy Se (Messed with MC Stan’s Army for no reason)."