Rahul Mahajan Heads For 3rd Divorce, Parts Ways With Natalya Ilina After 5 Years of Marriage

Everything is not fine at Rahul Mahajan and his third wife Natalya Ilina’s paradise. Reportedly, the couple is heading for divorce after five years of marriage. The news has taken both fans by surprise. Well, the couple has not released any official statement in this regard. ETimes in its report claims that they filed for divorce last year.

ETimes report quotes a source saying, “Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and filed for divorce." They filed the paperwork last year, however, it is unclear whether the divorce has been finalised or still underway. In the same report, it is mentioned that Rahul is completely heartbroken after his third divorce. He was absolutely shattered after the break up. Now he is doing fine. He is getting back to life. He was not in a great state the last year. Now, he is hoping to find love. He has also decided to not talk about his personal life due to his past experiences."

Earlier, during the premiere episode of the show Smart Jodi, Natalya opened up about Rahul’s failed marriages and said that Rahul’s previous marriages were very short and it didn’t bother her much, as “it was more like a short term relationship than marriage". She went on to say that a few months of marriage cannot be called marriage because it is something deeper.