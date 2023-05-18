Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Announce Pregnancy, Share Sonography Video; Watch

Disha Parmar, known for her role in the popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, is expecting her first baby with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple shared the big news on their social media accounts, with a bundle of photos and also gave a glimpse of the baby’s ultrasound clip.

Sharing the photos, Disha wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻." In the picture, Disha was seen flaunting her cute baby bump in a black dress while father-to-be Rahul Vaidya held a slate which has mummy and daddy written on it with a heart emoji. The duo donned their brightest smiles and beamed with joy.

Advertisement

As soon as they shared the news, fans, well-wishers and their industry friends took to the comments section to wish the couple. Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani dropped congratulatory wishes and heart emojis. Disha’s Bade Ache Lagte Hai co-star Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Wohoooo ❤️". Meanwhile, Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiestttttttt Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, back in 2021. The couple exchanged their vows in a star-studded wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Parmar has begun shooting for the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Nakuul Mehta. The duo recently shot the promo of the show. Nakuul had shared a small glimpse on his social media handle. Sharing this clip, Nakuul wrote, “Cause they said.. ." Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai will go off-air on May 24. The cast has already wrapped their shoot and shared photos on social media. They were seen dressed in wedding attire and looks like the last scene is set to be a wedding scene.

Disha Parmar rose to fame after starring in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress starred in another show titled Woh Apna Sa. She has been a part of several music videos.