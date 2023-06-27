Rajeev Sen After Being Trolled For Sharing PICS With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa: 'Not For You To Decide'

Rajeev Sen, along with actress Charu Asopa, recently got divorced earlier this month. However, Rajeev has been sharing pictures with his ex-wife Charu on his Instagram, which raised questions among fans about the couple’s intentions despite their separation. In response to the criticism, Rajeev has addressed the trollers and defended his actions in his latest vlog. He acknowledges the existence of a section of haters but highlights, “Charu and I have gone through ups and downs as every couple does."

He added, “Farak yeh hai ki hum dono ka publicly thoda zyada hua hai. Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We will not calculate ki janta kya bolegi, janta kya sochegi, unko jo sochna hai sochne do, humko jo karna karenge. (We will not calculate what the public will say, what the public will think. Let them think what they want to think, and we will do what we need to do)."

The actor further emphasised that everyone leads their individual lives. Rajeev questions their authority to pass judgment and dictate what they should or should not do. He believes that it is not for others to decide what is right for him and his ex-wife Charu Asopa.

Answering fans’ questions about the possibility of marrying Charu again, Rajeev responds by saying “It’s too early to say anything. Charu and I share a very special bond. It has grown stronger after signing the papers. We have understood we cannot part ways only by signing on a paper, especially when we have a child."

Rajeev Sen encourages people to enjoy his vlogs and reminds them not to judge others without knowing them personally. Rajeev believes that people have only seen a glimpse of his life through videos and they don’t really know him.