Rajeev Sen Confirms Divorce From Charu Asopa, Says 'Just Couldn't Hold On To Each Other’

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen took to his social media handle to confirm his divorce from Charu Asopa. He shared a story with her and wrote, “There are no goodbyes. Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter."

Earlier in the day, ETimes reached out to the couple, where Rajeev shared, ‘We are divorced’. Reportedly, the final hearing for their divorce was scheduled for today. The court had earlier given Charu and Rajeev a cooling-off period of six months. Reportedly, the former couple had also undergone several counselling sessions.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to the notice with another notice which accused hiding her first marriage. The two levelled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.