Rajeev Sen Offers A Role To Ex-wife Charu Asopa: Will Be Happy If She Can Be One Of My Co-actors

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are maintaining good relations after their divorce. The couple were granted divorce on June 8 and are co-parenting their daughter Ziana. Well, recently in one of his vlogs, Rajeev offered a role to his ex-wife and said that he will be very happy if she can be one of his co-actors.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, Rajeev also revealed his upcoming web series titled Kaka Joos. He said, “I have told Charu about this project. I will be very happy if she can be one of my co-actors in it. Of course, I will give her a very good role. The script is fantastic. I am sure she will go through the script. Charu and I haven’t worked together professionally. We have done a lot of vlogging together. So this will be a treat for the fans. Sharing screen with her will be interesting, the dialogues and all are fun and interesting." He even mentioned that he knows that Charu is a good actor and will give her best of she takes up.