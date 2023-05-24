Rajeev Sen Says ‘Not Going Inside Bigg Boss OTT House’ Amid Rumours

The second season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is set to return soon. Rumours had it that Rajeev Sen had been approached for the upcoming season. In an Instagram post, the actor has denied participating in the show, citing that he cannot be fully committed to it. He shared the news with his fans through a short clip, the caption of which read: “Big Boss OTT breaking news." He started the video by introducing himself. Rajeev added, “Bigg Boss ke ghar nahi ja rahe hai aur uska bahut bara reason ye hai ki ye bahut lamba commitment hai jo mein sach mein nahi de paunga. Kaam ke liye mein kabhi mana nahi karta (I would like to say that I am not going inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and the reason behind the same is that it is a very time-consuming and longer commitment that I won’t be able to give to the show. I never say ‘no’ to work)."

He continued: “I thought it was a very good opportunity. I have always enjoyed watching Bigg Boss. Humne ye faisla kiya hai ki hum nahi kar rahe hai ye show (We have decided not to take part in the show), so I thought let’s make it loud and clear. But thank you for all the love and encouragement that I’ve gotten from the fans. A lot of my fans wanted me to do the show, and to some extent, even I was keen, but I truly hope you all will accept my decision with a big smile and thank you."

In the video, Rajeev mentioned that the news about his speculated participation in Bigg Boss OTT went viral, with many reports claiming that he would be seen on the show and that he was indeed keen on it. Therefore, his PR team suggested that he make this video to clarify the rumours for his fans.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Rajeev Sen said that he was open to working in TV reality shows and films, as well as OTT. He said he doesn’t have a list of preferences.