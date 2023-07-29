Nakuul Mehta Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa And The Result Is A Hit

Tamannaah Bhatia’s peppy track Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer has been taking the internet by storm, creating a viral dance trend on Instagram. Fans and celebrities are enthusiastically shaking a leg to the infectious beats and catchy hook step of the song. Joining the frenzy, popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing his dance moves to the foot-tapping number.

In the video, Nakuul Mehta is seen radiating joy as he flawlessly dances with three of his crew members, all dressed in black, perfectly copying the hook step of Kaavaalaa. The actor added a heartfelt caption to the post, saying, “This is our homage & apology to the GOAT Rajinikanth Garu."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow Instagram users, garnering an influx of comments and reactions. One impressed user wrote, “The fact that Nakuul can pull off everything so flawlessly," while another exclaimed, “That’s a truly RajniCan’t performance!" accompanied by heart emojis. Another user praised the actor’s skill, saying, “Class Act! Rajni Garu will be proud."

It’s no surprise that the dance trend set by the song Kaavaalaa has caught on like wildfire. The song’s infectious energy and Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning dance performance have captivated the audience. Nakuul Mehta’s video has added more fuel to the trend and brought the spotlight back to the song once again. The song, crooned by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, features lyrics written by Arunraja Kamaraj. To add to the excitement, Rajinikanth himself made a special appearance in the music video and joined Tamannaah for a dance, making it all the more special.