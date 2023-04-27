Trends :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Home » entertainment » Television » Rakhi Sawant Asks Z Security from PM Modi After Alleged Threat from Bishnoi Gang: 'Jab Kangana Ko...'

Rakhi Sawant Asks Z Security from PM Modi After Alleged Threat from Bishnoi Gang: 'Jab Kangana Ko...'

An alleged email warned Rakhi Sawant earlier this month to stay away from Salman Khan’s matter or else she would face serious consequences.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 18:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakhi Sawant claims she will meet PM Narendra Modi soon.
Rakhi Sawant claims she will meet PM Narendra Modi soon.

Days after Rakhi Sawant was warned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to stay out of the Salman Khan case, the actress has now claimed that she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh soon. In her recent interaction with a media portal, the former Bigg Boss contestant demanded Z security. Rakhi argued that if Kangana Ranaut can get security, then she should also get it.

“I am going to meet Modi ji for Z security. I will also be meeting Rajnath (Singh) ji. When they can provide security to Kangana Ranaut, why cannot I get it. She (Kangana) wasn’t even threatened. I received threats. I have the email too," Rakhi told Instant Bollywood.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the alleged email warned Rakhi earlier this month to stay away from Salman Khan’s matter or else she would face serious consequences. The email was reportedly signed by Gujjar Prince and was referred to as the last warning.

The alleged email came a month after Rakhi came out in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she was seen apologizing to the Bishnoi gang while doing sit-ups. “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him)," she had said.

Advertisement

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Over the last few months, the actor has received multiple death threats. Earlier this month too, Salman received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then taken into custody.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 18:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures