Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down At Mecca Over ‘Fake’ Allegation By Adil Durrani, Fans React; Watch

Rakhi Sawant is currently in the news following the allegation made by her ex-husband Adil Durrani. She is on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she is doing Umrah. Many pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. Amidst this, a video has surfaced wherein she can be seen crying while praying to the god. In no time fans reacted and called it ‘nautanki’.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant is seen kneeling in prayer and crying loudly. She addresses Adil Khan Durrani and accuses him of destroying her life by marrying her for stepping into Bollywood. She then asks the Almighty to help her at this time of crisis. One of the fans wrote, “Kam se kam udhar jake to apne allah par dhyan laga lo…… waha bhi video bana rhi ho apni." Another wrote, “Isne apni life ko movie samaj liya pagali khud hi director,writer, lead & khud hi junior artist…… Koi isko cut bolo….. Kaise religious place par b drama chaalu hain….humble request to Instagram please ban her from Instagram abh hamse dekha nahi jaata."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss fame has accused Adil of hacking and disabling her Instagram account. Not just this, Rakhi has also claimed that Adil and Rajshree (who once used to be her best friend) have been torturing her. “Adil and Rajshree hacked my Instagram account. They don’t let me eat or sleep. They have been torturing me. I have been visiting the police station too. I have a flight to catch at 6 am. Adil has been torturing me a lot. Rajshree too," Rakhi said while speaking to the paparazzi recently.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani was picked up from her residence and arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.