Rakhi Sawant's Response To Rising Vegetable Prices: 'Khudke Khet Mein Sabjiya Lagaungi'

Rakhi Sawant, known for her hilarious interactions with the paparazzi, once again caught everyone’s attention with her recent outburst about the skyrocketing prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes. Last night, on July 5, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi, looking concerned and frustrated. She pretended to beat her head against the wall and when asked about the issue, Rakhi exclaimed, “Aloo, tamatar, pyaaz mehenga ho gaya hai. 120 Rs kilo ho gaya. Hari mirch bhi mehengi ho gayi hai. (Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions have become expensive. Tomatoes are priced at Rs. 120 per kilo. Even green chilies have become costly)."

Expressing her frustration, she claims considering growing her own tomatoes and chillies in her field and goes on to add that it is very heartbreaking and sad news. When someone offered her food, Rakhi playfully replied, “Main sirf tamatar diet pe hun. (I am on a tomato diet only)."

Rakhi Sawant then made a playful remark about tomatoes, saying that eating tomatoes can make you look like a tomato. However, she quickly shifted her focus back to expressing her concerns and asked the government the reason behind the inflation.

She seeks answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid her discussion about the rising vegetable prices, Rakhi Sawant took a moment to extend her heartfelt congratulations to former actress Sana Khan. Sana recently welcomed her first child with her husband Anas Saiyad. The actress mentioned that she had watched a video of the adorable baby and found him incredibly cute. She expressed her desire to visit Surat to meet the new addition to the family.

Recently, the actress made headlines when she was spotted walking barefoot at the Mumbai airport. When questioned about her unusual choice of not wearing shoes, Rakhi responded by saying that she was praying for Salman Khan’s marriage. She wants Salman to tie the knot and she vowed not to wear any footwear until her prayers are fulfilled.