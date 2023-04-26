Ramayan Fame Arun Govil Looks UnrecogniSable In His Latest Avatar, Check Pictures

Actor Arun Govil portrayed the role of Lord Ram and became a household name after Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Recently, the actor announced his new film 695 by posting a photo on his social media account. The movie will showcase the story of the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Arun Govil looks unrecognizable as he can be seen sporting long hair, a beard and a moustache. He wore an all-white outfit which consisted of a dhoti and a kurta and had a tilak on his forehead. Posting a few photos, his caption reads, “Shree Champat Rai, Maha Sachiv, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, ne movie ‘695’ ke muhurat par clap diya (General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust clapped the clapperboard for the movie 695)".

The comment section was filled with “Jay Shree Ram." One user wrote, “Iss movie ko superhit karani hai." A fan of Arun Govil wrote, “Waiting most eagerly sir." Another user complimented the actor by saying, “Heartiest congratulations to this awesome movie. Hum to aapke us extraordinary Sri Ram ji ke enactment ke hamesha chahne wale hai. Sri Ram ji ka waisa role aapke jaisa na hua na millions of years ke baad bhi waise enactment kar payega (We loved your enactment of Lord Ram in the Ramayan series. Nobody in a million years can portray the role as you did)."

Check out the post here-

Reportedly, Arun Govil will be playing the role of Baba Abhiram Das who has contributed a lot in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. His character is shown as a person who chooses the path of peace.

Arun Govil was last seen as Narain Khanna in the web series Jubilee on Prime Video. The series was helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It showed the actor running a theatre company in Karachi, but later movies moved to Mumbai after the partition. The show has an interesting cast ensemble featuring Bengali actor Prasenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Prior to this show, Arun Govil was last seen in the show Gayatri Mahima in 2003. He has worked in many films and serials in his career, but his biggest recognition till date came from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana.

