Rashami Desai IGNORES Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; Awkward Video Goes Viral

Bollywood stars to television celebrities are seen attending former MLA Baba Siddique’s annual iftar bash. From Salman Khan to Rashami Desai, all in their best wear marked their presence. However, a video has gone viral on the internet. It has been grabbing everyone’s eyeballs. Looks like things are not well between Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. She has deliberately ignored Shehnaaz Gill at the party.

The clip shows Shehnaaz, who is dressed in red colour ethnic wear, entering the party when suddenly Rashami walks to another side. She did notice her entering the party and wishing all. Fans were also quick enough to drop comments. One of the fans wrote, “#rashamidesai is very sweet and welcoming but Shenaaz is very cunning and egoistic." Another wrote, “Rashmi jealousy can seen."

Rashami was seen wearing a white and red desi ensemble along with a cute pink-red bag and minimalistic jewellery.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Coming to the iftar party, Rashami Desai, Javed Jaffery, Pooja Hegde, Salim Khan, Arpita, Aayush Sharma, Sana Khan, mom-to-be Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar were seen attending the party.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, she will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Both Shehnaaz and Rashami were seen together in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. She also played brief roles in Naagin 4 and Naagin 6, and made her OTT debut with the short film Tamas and her web debut with Tandoor.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here