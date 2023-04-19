Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik Leave All In Splits As They Apply Makeup To Shivin Narang and Puneet J Pathak; Watch

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull show has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show witnesses celebrities having fun while doing several activities. The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. And now the makers have shared a promo in which Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai are seen having a gala time on the sets.

The promo begins with Punit and Shivin Narang making fun of Rashami and Rubina for applying makeup. However, to teach time a lesson, Haarsh asks them to apply makeup on themselves. The girls also agreed and they did a hilarious makeup of the boys. Punit and Shivin even dance to the song ‘Desi Girl’ and left everyone in splits. From the promo, looks like the upcoming episode will be fun to watch and viewers will surely love it.

Advertisement

In another promo, we can see Archana Gautam and Puneet J Pathak’s fun moments during the task. Haarsh also didn’t leave the chance of teasing them. The video is shared by Colors TV on their Instagram handle with the caption, “Archana crushing on Punit is what we are here for. Dekhiye #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull, Mon-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par." Reacting to the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Entertainment queen Archana." Another wrote, “Archu you are too funny." Watch the promo here:

Advertisement

Talking about the concept of the show, the hosts assign tasks to the celebrity guests and make them participate in fun activities. With games, pranks, and punishments, they give their guests a hard time. The show has everything you need to tickle your funny bone, from fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here