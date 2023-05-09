Raveena Tandon Takes A Jibe At Kapil Sharma But Later Plants A Kiss On His Cheeks, Watch The Video

The popular television chat show The Kapil Sharma Show is probably one of the most popular platforms for celebrities to promote their projects. With some prominent faces like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn gracing the show countless times now, it has undoubtedly given the viewers some memorable moments. Following that trajectory, the show is set to celebrate super women of the country as it’ll be welcoming Raveena Tandon, Guneet Monga and Sudha Murty in the upcoming episode.

In the promo shared by Sony Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon goes on to talk about the iconic film Andaaz Apna Apna and also proceeds to plant a kiss on Kapil Sharma’s cheeks. The KGF 2 actress can be heard recalling, “Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale..perm wale baal… Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezey baad mein sochte he ki yaar…" (In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair and I now feel why did I do that to myself, so these things one realizes much later)."

However, the actress is interrupted midway by Kapil, “I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na… koi bhi dekhe…"(I think every single person feels the same when they see their old pictures)."

To this, Raveena promptly replied, “Tum toh abhi ke hi photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?"(You must be saying the same with your current pictures too)". Needless to say, the jibe caused a laugh riot among the audience. Raveena Tandon then planted a kiss on the comedian and actor’s face. Kapil Sharma reacted, “Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur karo!" (If you want to insult me and then kiss me after that then you can insult me more often!)."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri recently. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

